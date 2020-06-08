Tracking TD Cristobal & impacts on the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Tropical Depression Cristobal will continue to track north and the center of circulation will pass west of the Mid-South.
The storm will bring gusty wind, heavy rain at times and the threat for isolated tornadoes. So far today, the storm has not produced any tornadoes so far but we will continue to watch it this afternoon and evening.
We are on the east side of the storm which will mean the potential for brief tornadoes within some of the rain bands or individual storm cells that may develop.
The east side of the storm is usually where some of the heaviest rain will fall. We are on that favored side for heavy rain so there could be the potential for flash flooding.
A Flash Flood Watch is active for parts of the Mid-South through Tuesday morning. The wind will be gusty at times as gust could be over 40 mph.
Winds will be gusty through Tuesday.
By this evening gust could be over 30 mph for some. This may mean some power outages.
Some gusts may be over 40 mph tonight into early tomorrow.
Scattered showers and storms this afternoon but the heaviest rain will be in central Arkansas.
Scattered showers and storms this evening.
Rainfall amounts will be highest along and west of the Mississippi River. Areas along and east of the Mississippi River will be up to 2″.
Most of the rain will end by Tuesday afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.