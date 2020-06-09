Arkansas crosses 10,000 total COVID-19 cases; more than 6,800 have recovered

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will update the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Hutchinson announced Arkansas passed the 10,000 mark with Tuesday’s 340 new cases. As of Tuesday, the state has had 161 deaths because of COVID-19.
Dr. Smith said of the 10,080 cases, 3,444 are active.
Hutchinson announced that the average shows the second peak is now higher than the first peak. Hospitalizations were up from the first peak, as well.
Hutchinson said the state has tested 4,849 Arkansans for COVIDー19 in one day, and they are on pace to test 120,000 in the month of June.
As for the letter from Representative Dan Sullivan, Governor Hutchinson said, “I get letters from both sides from we’re going to fast and we’re going to slow.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.