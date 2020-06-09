A cold front brings a threat of more storms overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: A line of scattered rain and thunderstorms will enter the Mid-South from the west around midnight and exit around 4 AM. A few storms could be strong to severe producing heavy rain, gusty wind, and small hail. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s along with south winds at 15 to 20 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s and winds from the west at 15 MPH
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the lower 60s and a light northwest wind
THIS WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lows again in the mid 60s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s each day and overnight lows in the mid 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy and slightly warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 80s along with lows in the upper 60s.
