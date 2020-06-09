Complaints against Memphis police could be posted online if proposal approved

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphians would be able to look up complaints online against officers who’ve been accused of using excessive force or misusing their body cameras if a resolution by Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley, Jr. becomes law.
The data would be posted to the city's online public data portal, Memphis Data Hub.
That's the website where the city already posts data on public safety, department performance and 311 requests.
Smiley says his resolution follows public demand, which has grown in the wake of George Floyd's death.
“I think the job of elected officials is to bend to the will of the people, and I think the people have made clear by the thousands of emails that we've received,” said Smiley.
Smiley says the City of Chicago posts similar data about police on its public portal.
"So I think this is in line with what the people requested, transparency from us,” said Smiley.
The resolution was introduced in an executive committee on Tuesday.
Other council members expressed their support for the resolution.
"I'm all for this. I love me some good transparency,” said Memphis City Councilman Worth Morgan.
“This is something that I think is incumbent upon us to provide for the general public and try to make it as easy as possible on them to find the data, “ said Memphis City Councilman Chase Carlisle.
Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings says while much of the information is already available through open records requests, Memphis Police Department is willing to do whatever the council wants, provided the technology’s in place.
“Again, there's some technology discussions that we need to have and there may need to be an investment in technology to make that available, so we want to do whatever you want,” said Rallings. “We just want to make sure that we can do it."
The resolution was approved in the executive committee by a 13-0 vote.
The council also took up a resolution requesting that Memphis Police adopt “8 Can’t Wait” use of force reduction policies.
"8 Can't Wait" is a project by Campaign Zero, a campaign started by activists affiliated with Black Lives Matter.
It is aimed at reducing police violence.
Their website says Memphis Police have only enacted three of their eight recommendations. But Rallings says that’s not true.
"The majority of the items on ‘8 Can't Wait’ we already do,” said Rallings.
Rallings says that includes banning chokeholds and requiring de-escalation.
"We'll make sure that we're reviewing it and that all of our information is provided to you so you know exactly what we do,” Rallings told council members.
Rallings says he's willing to sit down with council members to talk about areas where police policy can be revised or explained in clearer language.
The committee also approved a resolution urging Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland to make sure the community is involved when it comes to picking Rallings’ successor when he retires next year.
The items approved in the executive committee will be brought up in the regular council meeting next week.
