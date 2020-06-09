Continued windy with some afternoon sun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Passing downpours will end by late morning with some sun possible by afternoon. Highs will top out around 90. It will remain windy with gusts to 35 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower or storm as the cold front comes through. Lows will drop to around 70. Rain chance is only 40%. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph with a few higher gusts.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s and lows in the low to mid 60s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
WEEKEND: Both days look dry and mostly sunny with highs in the 80s to around 90.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.