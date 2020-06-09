Expect some downpours this morning with more high wind gusts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Passing downpours will end by late morning with some sun possible by afternoon. Highs will top out around 90. It will remain windy with gusts to 35 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower or storm as the cold front comes through. Lows will drop to around 70. Rain chance is only 40%. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph with a few higher gusts.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s and lows in the low to mid-60s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid-60s.
WEEKEND: Both days look dry and mostly sunny with highs in the 80s to around 90.
