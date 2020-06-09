Judge grants diversion for man charged after toddler shot, killed by 3-year-old brother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man will not have to serve any time in prison after a 3-year-old found a loaded gun and killed his 4-year-old brother.
Last week, a judge granted Nathaniel Wilkins a diversion until 2024, meaning the case will be dismissed if he isn’t arrested again.
The shooting happened last June at an apartment on Pershing Park Drive in Frayser.
Wilkins left the gun in a dresser drawer while he was at work and was charged with reckless homicide.
The mother of the children testified in support of Wilkins.
Prosecutors say the case is an important reminder of why adults need to store guns out of the reach of children and use gun locks that you can get free at any police station.
