Lost Collierville class ring takes 900-mile trip back to its owner

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A 2003 Collierville High School class ring has been on quite the journey to be reunited with its owner after 15 years.
The ring was discovered last week after being sorted out of recycling material at the West Tennessee Recycling Hub where two sanitation managers, Billy Wilson and John Russell, found a name engraved on the inside of the ring. The ring was sent to Collierville Public Services after the name was linked to a Collierville address.
And although the ring was so close to finding its way back home, the Collierville address wasn’t the final destination. The ring’s owner no longer lived there.
Luckily, the new homeowner knew a family member of the ring’s owner helping Collierville Public Services to track him down.
The ring is making a final trip and the owner Joel Fong, who now lives in Corpus Christi, Texas, is awaiting its arrival.
“After 15 years, I figured that ring had been lost forever," said Fong. “I cannot thank you guys enough for finding it and returning it to me that really means a lot.”
Collierville officials say although Fong offered a reward to show his gratitude, returning the ring was reward enough.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.