Mainly dry afternoon but another chance of rain tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -As Tropical Depression Cristobal continues north, the bands of rain and thunderstorms will end late this morning. In parts of north Mississippi there is A FLASH FLOOD WARNING UNTIL NOON because of the heavy rain that fell this morning. Winds will remain pretty gusty and A WIND ADVISORY remains in effect for the entire Mid-South through this evening.
TODAY: Rain ending by late morning followed by a partly to mostly cloudy sky during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90 with winds from the south at 15-25 MPH and gusting.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms late along with lows near 70 and southwest winds at 10 to 20 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and southwest winds 10-20 MPH.
THIS WEEK: High pressures will build in behind a cold front tonight and will remain in place for much of the week which will keep our pattern dry and mild. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with lows near 60. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny both days with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.
