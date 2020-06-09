Man arrested in Jonesboro for attempted murder in St. Francis County

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a man wanted for attempted murder and battery charges out of St. Francis County, Ark.
Jonesboro Police Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said the SWAT team responded Tuesday afternoon to Key Largo Place to execute a warrant.
She also said the suspect, now identified as Raheem Garry, surrendered without incident.
Forrest City Police Lt. Eric Varner confirmed to Region 8 News that Garry was wanted over a drive-by shooting June 3 on Graham Street in Forrest City.
Lt. Varner said a man was flown to a hospital for injuries in that shooting, but Garry is now facing two counts of attempted murder since 2 people were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.
He added that Garry was already being extradited to St. Francis County on those charges.
