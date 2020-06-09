Man gets $1,200 bill after he says people illegally dump trash on his property

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At the corner of Benjestown and Klinke in north Memphis, is a little fixer-upper that Dennis Scott and his wife call their dream home.
“This is it," said Scott. “Rest of our memories are right here.”
Scott purchased many of the abandoned lots surrounding the home including a small piece of property right behind it.
He purchased it six months ago for $2,500 from the Shelby County Landbank, but he got a lot more than what he bargained for.
Scott says it’s a well- known dumping ground.
“Like I say mattresses, anything dealing with construction that isn’t construction,” said Scott who says he’s seen people with trucks and u-hauls dumping debris and trash onto his newly acquired property.
The city sent him an invoice for more $1,275 for labor, disposal and transportation costs to clean up the mess.
Scott says he thought it was a mistake.
According to the city, any debris left on private property, curb or easement is violating the city’s code of ordinance.
If it’s not removed the city will clean it up and bill the owner. If the bill is left unpaid a tax lien is placed on the property.
“Laws and rules has to change fast,” said Scott. “It has to because it’s just not right. They’re gonna continue to dump, you can’t control what people do.”
WMC has done countless stories of illegal dumping. It’s a cheaper option than paying the fees at landfills.
A city of Memphis spokesperson said in a statement:
“The city of Memphis does understand that illegal dumping is occurring on private property and the public works environmental enforcement team assists in investigating such cases however this does not alleviate the property owner.”
Scott says he does not have enough money to cover the bill.
“It’s all in that house right there. It’s discouraging trying to do something like this and you get a bill and you’re trying to climb out of the hole especially in these times,” said Scott.
Illegal dumping is a crime punishable up to a class C felony under state law. A city official says if a violator is identified, every effort is made to reimburse the homeowner.
