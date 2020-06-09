Marginal Risk for severe weather tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The remnants of Cristobal will continue to track north and we will remain dry through the afternoon but we could began to see another round of showers and storms tonight for many in the Mid-South.
Some storms could be strong to severe. We are under a marginal risk for severe weather which is the lowest risk level which is category 1 out of 5. The biggest threat will be damaging wind and downpours.
Rain could began to impact eastern Arkansas around midnight.
Rain and possibly storms will move into the metro after midnight.
Rain and storms will continue eastward overnight and we will dry before sunrise Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be the start of a drier pattern that will persist into the weekend.
