Memphis gym cuts ties with CrossFit after CEO’s controversial tweet

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis gym is joining the growing list of gyms dropping their CrossFit labels. Gyms and brands are distancing themselves from the fitness company after its CEO released what some are calling racist tweets over the weekend.
At CrossFit Silver Bull in Memphis, the decision was swift but it’s something Ahmed Alaina did not take lightly.
“Finally it was just easy the next day to just unaffiliate,” Alaina said.
Alaina owns CrossFit Silver Bull off Hacks Cross Road. Like most of the CrossFit community around the world, he saw CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman’s reply to a tweet saying racism is a public health crisis. The reply from Glassman’s twitter handle over the weekend said “It’s FLOYD-19”
Alaina said as a minority-owned business, with a diverse clientele, CrossFit Silver Bull needed to take a stand.
“I started thinking about it because I’m a minority in Memphis, which is mainly minorities,” Alaina said.
Despite CrossFit issuing an apology where Glassman called his comment “not racist”, gyms across the country and companies, including Reebok, have dropped their relationships with the fitness brand.
In a statement on his gym’s Instagram account, Alaina said CrossFit Silver Bull will move forward without an affiliation with CrossFit. In the statement, he referenced his own experience with racial profiling.
He said he’s gotten support for the decision, but anticipates some members will have questions.
“Maybe it will come up later on when it’s time for contract renewal,” Alaina said. “We’ll see when that time comes. But I have no problem explaining to them why we did it.”
Alaina says the disaffiliation starts immediately. All there is left to do is to get rid of the words Cross and Fit on merchandise, inside the gym and outside.
When it comes to the heavy lifting, Alaina said members won’t notice a difference.
“CrossFit needs the community but the community doesn’t need the CrossFit,” Alaina said.
