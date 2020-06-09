Memphis man arrested, charged with first-degree murder in May shooting investigation

June 9, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to a fatal shooting that happened back in May.

The Tennessee Department of Justice says on May 21, Adrian Moore allegedly shot Jeremy Jerdine at a business called Vehix Inc. Days later Jerdine died due to his injuries.

The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Moore Tuesday afternoon after he was located at a residence on Christyshire Drive near New Allen Road.

Officials say Moore was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Shelby County Detention Center. He also had a warrant for his arrest for aggravated assault.

