Memphis municipal courts to resume in-person court appearances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis municipal courts will resume holding in-person court appearances next week after they were temporarily halted due to COVID-19 concerns.
Sessions will resume beginning Monday, June 15.
The city says judges and city courts have staggered their sessions to maintain social distancing.
The document below explains the schedule in detail:
The city asks those who have a court date to wear a mask or some form of facial covering. There will also be temperature checks at the entrance. People with temperatures of 100.4 or higher will not be allowed in court.
If you have any questions call the City Court Clerk’s office at any of the numbers below:
- 901-636-3400
- 901-636-3450
- 901-636-3499
