2nd man accused of driving into group of Memphis protesters arrested and jailed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A second man accused of driving his vehicle into a group of Black Lives Matter protesters was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Shelby County Jail.
Beau Albauer, 26, is charged with reckless driving and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.
According to the affidavit, protesters told police a black Nissan Juke tried hitting them during a demonstration Friday, June 5 in Memphis’ Cooper-Young neighborhood. Protesters said they encountered Albauer earlier in the demonstration and he was upset streets were blocked. When the demonstration reached the intersection of Central and Cooper, protesters said they saw Albauer’s vehicle speeding toward them.
According to the report, protesters “had to make sudden evasive maneuvers” to avoid being hit by the vehicle, which kept accelerating toward the crowd. No was was hit or injured. Police later stopped the vehicle and cited Albauer for running a red light.
The next day, investigators reviewed MPD Sky Cop video, video from witnesses and their statements. The affidavit says witnesses identified Albauer from a photo lineup two days after the incident, leading to a warrant for his arrest.
Albauer is the second man accused of steering his vehicle into the crowd at the Cooper-Young protest. Anthony Marcuzzo, 18, is also charged with reckless endangerment and reckless driving.
Witnesses say Marcuzzo laughed and smiled after driving his Chevy Tahoe into the protesters. One woman went to the hospital with minor injuries.
Neither man was arrested at the scene, drawing criticism from organizers, attendees and Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer.
