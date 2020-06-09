Mid-South business headlines: Housing market in jeopardy amid COVID-19 pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The economic fallout from the coronavirus is likely to be more severe in certain Memphis neighborhoods and in turn could affect the housing market.
Memphis Business Journal Editor-in-Chief Greg Akers shared with us which parts of Memphis are most likely to be destabilized.
Akers says Innovate Memphis compiled Census data, crunching numbers regarding wages, rates of evictions and foreclosures along with unemployment related to the pandemic.
The non-profit organization found that working-class neighborhoods are more at risk for catastrophic effects in the coming months, according to Akers. Neighborhoods like Hickory Hill and Whitehaven.
This also puts mortgage owners and landlords at risk.
“The housing consultant estimated that if 20% of Memphians aren’t able to pay [their mortgage or rent] either in July, August or September that would be a $69 million impact on the Memphis housing market,” said Akers.
He says unless government assistance increases in terms of mortgage relief, additional stimulus payments and prohibiting evictions and foreclosures it could lead to an influx in homelessness.
“Memphis is particularly susceptible to this because we’re kind of known for a high rate of eviction already in normal times,” said Akers.
If you would like to read this article you can find it at memphisbusinessjournal.com.
