Neighbors witness drive-by shootings injuring 18-month-old child and 3 adults

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Neighbors say it was one of the boldest crimes beginning in the middle of the day, a house shot up not once but twice in one day and an 18-month-old was wounded. WMC talked with a neighbor who tells a harrowing story of the crime caught on video.
“It sounded like dynamite going off," said neighbor Edward Mayhue. "There were some big guns being shot, big guns. And smaller guns. There were two or three different guns. I could tell by the sound of it.”
Investigators say the house next door to Mayhue’s was the target of Monday afternoon’s shooting on East McLemore. Ring video from the target house captured the shooting.
You can see two cars in front of the house with suspects shooting -- a Mercedes G wagon and a silver sedan.
There are several bullet evidence markers on the windows of the house, part of the front porch was shot off and brick on the house.
Police say that was the first shooting of the day at the house.
The shooters came back 30 minutes after police left the first time.
Investigators say an 18-month-old, a 70-year-old woman and two men in their 20’s were shot in the second shooting. All of them survived.
Mayhue said if he had been home during the first shooting he likely would have been shot.
“Bullets came through my window of my bedroom, tore up some drapes, went through the wall through the back bedroom all the way into my medicine chest in the bathroom, broke the mirror and my toothbrush," said Mayhue.
“I would have been hit, but thank God I wasn’t home," he said.
He was home for the second round of shooting but was not hit.
Mayhue says there were five children under the age of eight in the target house. He says relatives left with four of the children after the first shooting, all but the 18-month-old shot in the second shooting.
Mayhue says the 70-year-old woman told him the shootings happened after a man in the house was on the phone with one of the suspects arguing about something.
The only description police have is one of the suspects had dreadlocks. Call Crime Stoppers at 901 528-CASH if you have any information regarding the suspects.
