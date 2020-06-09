Police investigate deadly shooting in Raleigh apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for answers after a deadly shooting in Raleigh.
Police were called to the Hilldale Apartments off Frayser-Raleigh Road early Tuesday morning.
The Memphis Fire Department confirmed one person was found shot, killed on Westline Drive.
Officers set up crime scene tape in the parking lot.
No suspect information is available at this time.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
