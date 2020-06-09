Police: Man arrested after shots fired at MPD helicopter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has made an arrest after investigators said a suspect fired several shots at a police helicopter.
Around 4:00 a.m. on June 1, a police report said a police helicopter was dispatched to monitor a large group of vehicles that was responsible for several burglaries and vandalisms.
Police said the helicopter flew above the convoy of vehicles for about an hour.
The police helicopter was above the 4000 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard when the convoy pulled onto the lot of Metro PCS and began to burglarize the business, according to MPD.
When a police officer pulled up the scene, the group began to flee.
MPD said Davion Green, 20, was in the back of a black 2004 Chevy truck armed with a .223 caliber weapon. Police said Green began firing shots at the helicopter.
A patrol officer began to pursue the vehicle and obtained the vehicle registration. Police added that these events were captured on video.
Investigators located the 2004 Chevy near Leath Street and North Parkway in North Memphis. The truck was registered to Green’s aunt.
An investigation revealed Facebook Live video, officer’s body camera and fingerprints recovered at the scene linked Green to the crime.
Green’s casing also matched an earlier scene where shots were fired at Mid-American Pawn.
Green has been charged with theft of property, vandalism, unlawful possession of a weapon, burglary, employment of a firearm with the intent to commit a felony, and two counts criminal attempt second-degree murder.
