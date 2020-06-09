Police: Man arrested after shots fired at MPD helicopter

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 9, 2020 at 9:51 AM CDT - Updated June 9 at 9:51 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has made an arrest after investigators said a suspect fired several shots at a police helicopter.

Around 4:00 a.m. on June 1, a police report said a police helicopter was dispatched to monitor a large group of vehicles that was responsible for several burglaries and vandalisms.

Police said the helicopter flew above the convoy of vehicles for about an hour.

The police helicopter was above the 4000 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard when the convoy pulled onto the lot of Metro PCS and began to burglarize the business, according to MPD.

When a police officer pulled up the scene, the group began to flee.

MPD said Davion Green, 20, was in the back of a black 2004 Chevy truck armed with a .223 caliber weapon. Police said Green began firing shots at the helicopter.

Davion Green, 20, accused of firing shots at MPD helicopter
Davion Green, 20, accused of firing shots at MPD helicopter (Source: SCSO)

A patrol officer began to pursue the vehicle and obtained the vehicle registration. Police added that these events were captured on video.

Investigators located the 2004 Chevy near Leath Street and North Parkway in North Memphis. The truck was registered to Green’s aunt.

An investigation revealed Facebook Live video, officer’s body camera and fingerprints recovered at the scene linked Green to the crime.

Green’s casing also matched an earlier scene where shots were fired at Mid-American Pawn.

Armed Burglary of a Business – Shots Fired

UPDATE: Additional photos have been uploaded in the comment section. Original Post: Armed Burglary of a Business – Shots Fired 3500 block of Park Report#2006000060me On June 1, 2020, at approximately 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a burglary of a business in the 3500 block of Park Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located the business had been burglarized, and shots had been fired into the business; ammunition and rifle magazines had also been stolen. Investigators were able to obtain video surveillance that shows a possible 2001 Chevy Silverado pick-up, dark in color, pulled into the lot. An armed male, approximately 6’ and 150 lbs wearing an orange knit hat, white short-sleeved collared shirt, and dark plaid pants got out of the bed of the truck and began firing shots into the business. Other individuals pulled into the parking lot and got out of their vehicles. These unknown individuals began shooting and throwing objects at the business. Entry to the business was then gained. Several individuals entered the business, taking ammunition and rifle accessories. Investigators need help in identifying all individuals who were captured on video surveillance. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http:www.crimestopmem.org where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Green has been charged with theft of property, vandalism, unlawful possession of a weapon, burglary, employment of a firearm with the intent to commit a felony, and two counts criminal attempt second-degree murder.

