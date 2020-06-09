Residents find cars flooded after Tropical Depression Cristobal brings heavy rain to the Mid-South

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Parts of the Mid-South have been drenched with remnants of now Tropical Depression Cristobal.
Residents of The Hamlet condos in Oxford, Mississippi woke up to water in their cars, mud and branches right outside their doors.
“Heavy rainfall this morning and some thunder and lightning," said Haley Malatek.
As a result of tropical storm Cristobal folks who live in The Hamlet condos saw flash flooding.
The man who took these pictures says thunder and heavy rain woke him up around 5 a.m.
You can see streets flooded and several cars underwater. One of those cars belongs to Malatek.
She said her roommates are also dealing with water damage in their cars.
“We came outside and there was puddles, probably three or four inches of water just standing in our flood boards and then you could see that it was in our seats," said Malatek.
She says there’s been flooding here before but never to this extent.
“A couple months ago it flooded pretty bad but it was nowhere near so I just saw the pictures this morning and I was speechless, I just couldn’t believe that it got so high, I’m just so thankful it didn’t go up into the house," said Malatek.
We talked with management of condos and they said they haven’t heard from any residents about water damage inside their homes.
