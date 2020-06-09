SCS holds drive-thru graduations for students

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Many seniors did not get to walk across the stage this year, but Shelby County Schools found a way to still host a graduation event in the age of physical distancing.
Outdoor graduations are nothing new, but they are also not quite like what the staff of Central High School pulled off Tuesday morning.
With cars lined up on Linden Avenue, and staff setting up tents with balloons, Central High School got ready for a graduation.
Central High School Graduate Lastacia Cloyde said before the event started, "I think I would prefer the stage, but I guess this is still entertaining."
When her name was the first to be called and the staff of the high school erupted in cheers, she was all smiles.
Seniors with the class of 2020 rolled down their windows to receive congratulatory lawn signs.
There was no shortage of proud parents.
One mom, Joyce Eubanks said, "I told my son I'm so proud. I'm very excited to be in line. You see I was the second one here."
Some even decked out their cars with balloons and pictures of their graduates.
It was far from a typical graduation ceremony, but the 2020 seniors at Central High School were glad to feel the love.
Central High School Graduate Quimeria Hopson said, "It feels good. I'm proud of myself. Even though we didn't have a proper graduation I'm still proud, and I'm proud of everybody who made it this far and graduated."
View SCS's full list of drive-thru graduations
