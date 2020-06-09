Shelby Co. district attorney looking for additional witnesses to Cooper-Young incidents involving drivers, protesters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich released a statement Tuesday regarding two men who were arrested for driving into crowds of protesters over the weekend in Cooper-Young.
Weirich says the charges against the drivers were filed independently of each other after reviewing evidence, circumstances and witnesses statements and video of each incident.
Beau Albauer, 26, is charged with reckless driving and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. And 18-year-old, Anthony Marcuzzo is facing four counts of reckless endangerment and one count of reckless driving, according to court documents.
Weirich asks witnesses with information to call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
