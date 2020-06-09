Shelby Co sees largest day-to-day case increase since beginning of pandemic, phase three of reopening set for next week

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County added 192 cases of COVID-19 from Monday to Tuesday to its increasing tally. The 192 cases reported Tuesday morning is the largest day-to-day increase since the pandemic started.
The health department said they believe it is attributed to delayed reporting of positive cases by laboratories.
They also said there is new testing guidance for those who may have been involved in protests.
“We are also saying this week if someone has been engaged in the protest, or has been part of the local protests, the CDC is recommending that individuals do get testing,” said Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department Director.
Leaders at the Shelby County Health Department continue to recommend that the public avoid gatherings of more than 50 people and practice social distancing of 6 feet or more between others.
Despite increasing day-to-day case counts, they said Tuesday they believe the county will move to phase three of reopening next Monday, June 15. The department said last week daily case counts over the past two weeks tended to be 90 or more.
A spokesperson said a significant spike in cases or a spike that negatively impacts the healthcare systems in the area could cause a re-evaluation of the timeline.
"Barring any catastrophe or unforeseen circumstances, we anticipate moving into phase three by Monday of next week," said Haushalter.
The health department said as far as the spread of the virus within the community, they are seeing transmission among family groups and contacts with close proximity.
Graduate students in the School of Public Health at The University of Memphis are set to work with the city and county to study compliance of mask-wearing by the public.
“It’ll be in large areas where people convene, in entertainment areas, recreation and business sites throughout the city and county,” said Dr. Marian Levy, Associate Dean of the School of Public Health. “The students will measure levels of mask usage through in-person observation.”
Tuesday, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said he sent a letter to Shelby County's delegation of state lawmakers asking them to toughen restrictions on nursing homes. Of the county's 133 deaths, 56 are attributed to long-term care facilities.
"We are working really hard to make sure that we do what we can to protect vulnerable populations at nursing homes and our corrections facilities all over Shelby County," he said.
But some say the county is not doing enough for those behind bars.
"The environment in a jail is very similar to a nursing home. It's very similar to a cruise ship. It's an example that we've heard over and over again," said Josh Spickler, with Just City.
Just City, along with the ACLU, sent a letter to Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner asking for an improvement in the conditions at 201 Poplar to prevent against the spread of COVID-19.
Just City and the ACLU filed suit last month asking the county to release jailed individuals who are medically at-risk.
Spickler said a separate suit could also be filed and cites in the letter lack of access to soap and PPE by those detained at 201 Poplar.
"The environment is very susceptible to infection from this virus, and so we should be giving heightened attention to places like this," he said.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office did not provide a comment on Tuesday with respect to the new letter they were sent, instead pointing WMC Action News 5 to court filings in the case from May.
