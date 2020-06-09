4-start recruit puts Tigers on final list

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The recruiting never stops at the University of Memphis, both on the football and basketball fronts. Four-star combo guard Jalen Worley lists the Tigers among his final ten choices for the class of 2021.
That’s a big number, but Warley is a big time prospect. The Norristown, Pennsylvania star is called by recruiters a smaller version of Klay Thompson for his ability to bomb from long range, and his willingness to go hard to the hole.
Rivals.com said Warley is not the most explosive athlete but has the ability to finish at the rim and has great poise in getting open for his set shot, or finding teammates.
Memphis is listed, along with Michigan, Virginia, Ohio State, LSU, Louisville, Oregon, Miami, Maryland, and Florida State.
The Tigers are also in the running for shooting guard Dallan Coleman. Nicknamed “Deebo”, Coleman is a Memphis Native now living in Florida.
He’s scheduled to have a Zoom call with U of M head coach Penny Hardaway Tuesday. Memphis has reportedly already offered the 6′6″, 195-lbs Coleman, and is considered a front runner for his services.
Ohio State offered him last week. Ole Miss, Louisville, and Georgia Tech are also high on his list.
