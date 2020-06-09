Tigers Football picks up mid-state commit

By Jarvis Greer | June 9, 2020 at 8:05 AM CDT - Updated June 9 at 8:05 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tigers football team has secured a commitment from one of the top prop players in Tennessee.

James Stewart, a defensive end from Brentwood Academy in Nashville announced Monday he’s committing to Memphis.

He’s been rated 67th in the nation at defensive end. At 6′1″, 244-lbs, Stewart is listed as a 3-Star recruit.

He picks the Tigers over Kentucky of the SEC. Stewart said Memphis’ recent success, including last season’s 12-2 run to the Cotton Bowl, helped sway his decision.

