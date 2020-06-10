Arkansas moves to Phase 2 on June 15

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, updated the public at 1:30 p.m. on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces the state is moving to Phase 2 on June 15.
Gov. Hutchinson says we have already moved to Phase 2, but have kept restrictions on capacity.
Gov. Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, Arkansas Department of Health, also announced the latest numbers of COVID-19 in the state.
Hutchinson notes that there is no link between lifting restrictions and new cases.
Dr. Smith says we need to continue to maintain distance and wear masks.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.