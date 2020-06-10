DeSoto County giving away free masks this Saturday

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 10, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT - Updated June 10 at 4:18 PM

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors has announced another county-wide mask giveaway for Saturday, June 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The masks are washable. Two masks per person will be handed out while supplies last.

Masks will be distributed at the following locations:

  • ACI Volunteer Fire Department
    • 10145 Holly Springs Rd, Hernando, MS 38632
  • Bridgetown Volunteer Fire Department
    • 3980 Malone Rd, Nesbit MS 38651
  • Eudora Volunteer Fire Department
    • 9341 Hwy 304, Hernando, MS 38632
  • Fairhaven Volunteer Fire Department
    • 13701 Center Hill Rd, Olive Branch, MS 38654
  • Lewisburg High School (Lewisburg VFD)
    • 1755 Craft Rd, Olive Branch, MS 38654
  • Love Volunteer Fire Department
    • 7345 Hwy 51 S, Hernando, MS 38632
  • Nesbit Volunteer Fire Department
    • 3233 Nesbit Rd, Nesbit, MS 38651
  • Walls Volunteer Fire Department
    • 6085 Hwy 161 Walls, MS 38680
  • Horn Lake Intermediate School
    • 6585 Horn Lake Rd Horn Lake, MS 38637
  • Hernando Fire Station #2
    • 957 Hwy 51N Hernando, MS 38632
  • Southaven FEMA Shelter
    • 7360 Highway 51 N Southaven, MS 38671
  • Olive Branch High School
    • 9366 E Sandidge Rd Olive Branch, MS 38654

