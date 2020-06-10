DeSoto County giving away free masks this Saturday

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors has announced another county-wide mask giveaway for Saturday, June 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The masks are washable. Two masks per person will be handed out while supplies last.
Masks will be distributed at the following locations:
- ACI Volunteer Fire Department
- 10145 Holly Springs Rd, Hernando, MS 38632
- Bridgetown Volunteer Fire Department
- 3980 Malone Rd, Nesbit MS 38651
- Eudora Volunteer Fire Department
- 9341 Hwy 304, Hernando, MS 38632
- Fairhaven Volunteer Fire Department
- 13701 Center Hill Rd, Olive Branch, MS 38654
- Lewisburg High School (Lewisburg VFD)
- 1755 Craft Rd, Olive Branch, MS 38654
- Love Volunteer Fire Department
- 7345 Hwy 51 S, Hernando, MS 38632
- Nesbit Volunteer Fire Department
- 3233 Nesbit Rd, Nesbit, MS 38651
- Walls Volunteer Fire Department
- 6085 Hwy 161 Walls, MS 38680
- Horn Lake Intermediate School
- 6585 Horn Lake Rd Horn Lake, MS 38637
- Hernando Fire Station #2
- 957 Hwy 51N Hernando, MS 38632
- Southaven FEMA Shelter
- 7360 Highway 51 N Southaven, MS 38671
- Olive Branch High School
- 9366 E Sandidge Rd Olive Branch, MS 38654
