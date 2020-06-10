DeSoto County Schools approves Return-To-School Plan

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - Wednesday, DeSoto County Schools board members gave approval for a Return-To-School plan to be formulated for the 2020-2021 school year.
This means that plans will be made for students to receive traditional in-person instruction beginning in the first week of August.
The Return-To-School plan will be developed this summer while state-level guidance is monitored on a daily basis, and will be communicated to parents on or before Friday, July 17.
The plan will include things like instructional plans for students with a higher risk of severe illness, social distancing guidelines, safety protocols, general operating procedures, and contingency plans in case there are statewide or localized school closures.
District officials conducted a parent survey and a teacher survey, and over 14,000 parents and 3,000 faculty and staff members responded.
DCS says the majority of parents and teachers selected the traditional model as their top selection over the hybrid model and the distance learning model.
A DeSoto County Schools Medical Task Force has also been formed. The group is made up of local physicians who are related to students and/or teachers in the school district. The Medical Task Force has advocated for students to return to school full-time for the overall well-being of students, including their social and emotional health.
Students are expected to attend school on a traditional schedule for the entire school year, but changes could be made based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the Governor’s Office, the Mississippi Department of Education, or the Mississippi State Department of Health. If there are statewide or local school closures due to a COVID-19 outbreak during the school year, a hybrid model or a distance learning model could be implemented, and the school calendar may have to be adjusted.
DeSoto County Schools is also in the process of hiring 17 school nurses so every school will have a full-time nurse on campus for the 2020-2021 school year.
