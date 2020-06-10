Dry air firmly in place for the next several days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the lower 60s along with a light northwest wind
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s and north winds at 5 to 10 MPH
THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear with lows in the mid 60s and light northeast winds
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s along with lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and slightly cooler with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and slightly warmer with highs near 90 and lows near 70. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and lows again near 70.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
