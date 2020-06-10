Family member speaks out after drive-by shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details have been revealed in the shooting of an elderly Memphis woman and her 18-month-old granddaughter.
WMC Action News 5 caught up with one family member who is pleading for someone to come forward with information.
The woman we talked with was in the house on East McLemore when it was shot up, wounding an 18-month-old and a 70-year-old relative. She was so frightened she didn’t want to be near the house when we talked.
The shooting was captured on the home’s Ring camera.
Several men in two vehicles stood outside and started shooting, not once, but twice around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.
“We’re very frightened. Don’t know anything. We don’t know the people. We don’t know nothing about no cars, no nothing.”
The woman sat in her car waiting for her relatives to finish packing, too frightened to be identified. She was in the house when the shooting started.
Police say the shooters came back the second time after investigators left from the first shooting. You can see police markers where bullets went through windows, and chunks of concrete blown off the porch.
A 70-year-old woman and 18-month-old girl were sitting on the front porch hit by the bullets, along with a nephew and a man the family did not know.
Relatives said the 18-month-old was shot in the leg. The family did not want to show her, but she has a cast on her leg.
Family members say the 70-year-old, the child’s grandmother, was shot in both legs and is in critical condition in ICU.
“It’s very shocking, very devastating that even with the second time, it would be Dan elderly woman and a baby just out on the porch and started shooting.”
The woman said before the shooting the family was eating ice cream and birthday cake left over from a party the day before.
Police say the shooters were in a Mercedes G Wagon and a silver Mercedes sedan.
“I just want them caught. Yeah the baby, the family. We just want them caught.”
The relative said her family does not know why the shooting happened. She said no one argued with the suspects before the shootings.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
