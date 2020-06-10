Floyd’s brother pleads with Congress to reform police practices

"I feel it is important to be present in Washington to question witnesses and get a deeper sense of how to address issues of police accountability after weeks of protest nationwide, as I have been a leader on these issues throughout my career," Cohen said in a statement. "I chair a Judiciary Subcommittee reviewing these matters and it's clear the time is now for enacting reforms. I commend Chairman Nadler and Crime Subcommittee Chairwoman Bass for holding this timely and important oversight hearing."