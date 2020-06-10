Floyd’s brother pleads with Congress to reform police practices

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMC) - The eyes of the nation were on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, as lawmakers consider new efforts to reform police practices in America, in the wake of the death of George Floyd.
One day after laying his brother, George Floyd, to rest, Philonise Floyd testified before Congress sharing his pain with the House Judiciary Committee.
"He pleaded for his life. He said he couldn't breathe. Nobody cared. Nobody. People pleaded for him. They still didn't care," said Floyd.
He also pleaded with lawmakers to reform police practices.
"People of all backgrounds, genders and race have come together to demand change. Honor them, honor George," said Floyd. "His life mattered. All of our lives matter. Black lives matter."
This week, Democrats unveiled an ambitious plan that would end racial profiling, create a national police misconduct registry and end qualified immunity, which protects officers from civil lawsuits.
The plan does not include defunding police.
An effort by Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer to cut the sheriff's budget failed this week.
Back on Capitol Hill, Republican witnesses called efforts like that a bad idea, including Angela Underwood Jacobs, who lost her brother, a federal law enforcement officer, to violence two weeks ago in Oakland, California.
"I didn't get a chance to say goodbye to my brother either before he was killed," said Jacobs.
She says the nation should be just as upset about her loss.
"I'm wondering where is, where is the outrage for a fallen officer that also happens to be African American?" Jacobs said.
Memphis U.S. Congressman Steve Cohen was in Washington to question witnesses during the hearing.
"I feel it is important to be present in Washington to question witnesses and get a deeper sense of how to address issues of police accountability after weeks of protest nationwide, as I have been a leader on these issues throughout my career," Cohen said in a statement. "I chair a Judiciary Subcommittee reviewing these matters and it's clear the time is now for enacting reforms. I commend Chairman Nadler and Crime Subcommittee Chairwoman Bass for holding this timely and important oversight hearing."
Republicans have not yet released their plan, but NBC News has learned the White House could release a package of proposals as soon as Thursday.
