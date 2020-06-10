Free masks made available at Shelby County public health clinics again

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Beginning Thursday, the Shelby County Health Department will once again distribute fabric face masks to the public.
The masks, provided in partnership with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group, have been declared safe for human use by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Tennessee Department of Health.
Last week, the Shelby County Health Department halted the distribution of the masks over health concerns.
The masks are treated with a chemical called Silvadur 930, an antimicrobial that inhibits the growth of odor-causing bacteria. Many fabrics are treated with Silvadur 930, including sheets, pillow cases, athletic wear and underwear.
According to the EPA, once Silvadur 930 is incorporated into the fabric, it is extremely unlikely it would be inhaled. Therefore, the EPA considers inhalation exposure to be negligible and not a health concern.
The masks may be picked up, while supplies last, at all Shelby County Health Department locations listed below during the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. -- except the Collierville clinic, which is open Tuesday and Thursday only. No appointment is needed.
Cawthon Public Health Clinic
1000 Haynes, 38114
Collierville Public Health Clinic (Tuesday and Thursday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.)
167 Washington St., 38017
Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic
6590 Kirby Center Cove, 38118
Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic
6170 Macon Road, 38133
Southland Mall Public Health Clinic
1287 Southland Mall, 38116
The Health Department will also provide the masks to partnering agencies for them to distribute in the community.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.