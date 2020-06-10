Free mental health check-up offered for children in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - School leaders are already making plans for students to return to school in the fall, but some important work is happening inside a Frayser church to make sure that they’re ready.
“We looked at at this as an opportunity to reboot because we know when they go back to school they’re going to have all their trauma and expected to go back to school and do ABC’s and 1,2,3s with never dealing with the trauma having affected them,” said Charlie Caswell, executive director of Legacy of Legends CDC.
Children ages 5-17 and their families can sign up to get mental health care free of charge on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the summer.
Parents can register at www.legacyoflegendscdc.com
Caswell says there's a real concern that between weeks of lockdown due to COVID-19, violence outside their door steps and the protests happening on the streets it may leave children with anxiety and questions about what's happening around them.
"It allows them to talk to several of our community partners because what we are doing is creating a team around that family,"said Caswell.
Community partners like Youth Villages, UT Health Science Center and others are offering a seat at the table to help children maneuver through these difficult times.
Caswell wants to serve at least 100 people over the summer. He also says the program is open to families across the county and city.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.