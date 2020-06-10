Malco Theatres reopening some locations beginning June 15

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Malco Theatres announced Wednesday it will soon reopen movie theaters in Tennessee, Mississippi and Kentucky.
Several theaters, including Desoto Cinema Grill and Olive Branch Cinema Grill, reopen Monday, June 15 as part of the company’s phased reopening plan.
- DeSoto Cinema Grill -- Southaven, Mississippi
- Olive Branch Cinema Grill -- Olive Branch, Mississippi
- Tupelo Commons Cinema Grill -- Tupelo, Mississippi
- Renaissance Cinema Grill -- Ridgeland, Mississippi
- Smyrna Cinema -- Smyrna, Tennessee
- Owensboro Cinema Grill -- Owensboro, Kentucky
Other theaters will open each week thereafter, and Malco plans to have all their theaters operational by mid-July.
All Malco locations closed in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic along with movie theaters across the country.
Malco lists a host of new safety precautions on their website, including employee screenings, required face masks, social distancing and concession stand modifications. Read more here.
With no recent new releases, Malco plans to run a series of classics, indie films and pre-pandemic releases, including:
- “The King of Staten Island”
- “The High Note”
- “Jaws”
- “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”
- “Madagascar”
- “Indiana Jones”
- “Trolls: World Tour”
- “I Still Believe”
- “The Invisible Man”
Releases scheduled for July include “Unhinged” (July 1), “Tenet” (July 17), “Mulan” (July 24) and “Spongebob: Sponge on the Run” (July 31).
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.