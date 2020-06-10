Man charged in connection with deadly South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting in South Memphis last month.
The incident happened on the night of May 24 on Cambridge Avenue off S. Wellington Street.
A male victim was rushed to Regional One in critical condition but did not survive his injuries.
The victim has since been identified as Freddie Sledge.
Police say 31-year-old Derrick Conway is responsible for the shooting.
Conway has been arrested and charged with murder in the first degree.
