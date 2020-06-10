Man charged in connection with deadly South Memphis shooting

Man charged in connection with deadly South Memphis shooting
Man charged in connection with deadly South Memphis shooting (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 10, 2020 at 2:33 PM CDT - Updated June 10 at 2:33 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting in South Memphis last month.

The incident happened on the night of May 24 on Cambridge Avenue off S. Wellington Street.

Man dead after shooting in South Memphis

A male victim was rushed to Regional One in critical condition but did not survive his injuries.

The victim has since been identified as Freddie Sledge.

Police say 31-year-old Derrick Conway is responsible for the shooting.

Conway has been arrested and charged with murder in the first degree.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.