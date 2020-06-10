Memphis man indicted in death of girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A southeast Memphis man has been indicted in the shooting death of his girlfriend, according to Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.
A grand jury indicted 28-year-old Jeremy Griffin, 28, on second-degree murder charges in the incident this week.
On March 25, 2017, police were called to an apartment on Madras Place near Hickory Hill and Knight Arnold where they found 26-year-old Stephani Shanks in a tub of water with a gunshot wound to the head.
She was hospitalized in critical condition and died on Feb. 4, 2018. The medical examiner said the cause of death was the gunshot wound.
Griffin told investigators that his gun accidentally went off during an argument.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.