NASCAR bringing fans back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - NASCAR is preparing to bring fans back to the track June 21.
It’ll be in the Geico 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. Only about 5-thousand fans will be allowed in the massive venue, which can seat up 175,000.
The fans will be spread out along the front stretch of the 2.66-mile tri-oval to allow ample space for social distancing. Only race fans who live in Alabama within 150 miles of the track will be permitted to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.
