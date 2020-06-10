101 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by Shelby County Health Dept.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Health officials have confirmed 6,220 coronavirus cases and 136 deaths in Shelby County.
Tuesday, the Shelby County Health Department confirmed 6,119 coronavirus cases and 133 deaths. That’s 101 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths in one day.
The SCHD confirmed a nearly 200-case spike in the county’s COVID-19 cases overnight.
Of the positive coronavirus cases, 68.1 percent have recovered from the virus.
More than 90,600 people have been tested for the coronavirus in Shelby County.
According to SCHD, there are active outbreaks/clusters at more than a dozen long-term care facilities in Shelby County.
Outbreaks/clusters have been resolved at another nine facilities in the county. The Shelby County Health Department said a cluster is considered resolved once a facility has gone 28 days without a new case.
The most recent testing data from the Shelby County Division of Corrections shows six inmates and 13 employees with confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to SCHD, after 700 inmates were tested.
Shelby County remains in phase two of its reopening plan, and health authorities said last week they may delay moving to phase three after a significant increase in cases.
“Our numbers are increasing, and we are alarmed about that,” Shelby County Health Officer Dr. Bruce Randall said at a COVID-19 task force briefing last week.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 9,426 total cases and 154 deaths
- Crittenden -- 465 cases; 9 deaths; 324 recoveries
- Cross -- 61 cases; 47 recoveries
- Lee -- 36 cases; 1 death; 18 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 80 cases; 2 deaths; 72 recoveries
- Phillips -- 26 cases; 1 death; 15 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 44 cases; 2 deaths; 29 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 753 cases; 1 death; 656 recoveries
Mississippi -- 17,768 total cases and 837 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 20 cases; 1 death
- Benton -- 16 cases
- Coahoma -- 139 cases; 4 deaths
- DeSoto -- 633 cases; 11 deaths
- Lafayette -- 156 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 93 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 102 cases; 3 deaths
- Quitman -- 32 cases
- Tate -- 103 cases; 1 death
- Tippah -- 84 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 58 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 27,575 total cases and 435 deaths
- Crockett -- 16 cases; 3 deaths; 12 recoveries
- Dyer -- 70 cases; 45 recoveries
- Fayette -- 159 cases; 2 deaths; 116 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 212 cases; 191 recoveries
- Haywood -- 35 cases; 2 deaths; 26 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 60 cases; 1 death; 45 recoveries
- McNairy -- 23 cases; 15 recoveries
- Tipton -- 487 cases; 3 deaths; 417 recoveries
