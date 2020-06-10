NWCC’s Dalton Fowler listed as Top 200 prospect ahead of MLB draft

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - Dalton Fowler’s season was cut short like thousands of other baseball players, but it didn’t hurt his chances of getting drafted. The left-handed pitcher ranked inside the MLB.com Top 200 draft prospects.
“It’s kind of like turning dreams into a reality,” Fowler said.
Fowler grew up the youngest of five kids, in a family with a history with America’s pastime.
“Watching baseball on TV 24/7, I was like, man, that’s just a dream of mine," the Northwest MS Community College Ranger said.
His Dad and oldest brother showed him the ropes from an early age. Some of Fowler's fondest memories were being around the game.
“Playing catch in the yard with my dad and going to watch Memphis,” he remembered. “My dad running into his friends and talking about how my dad back in the day and how we are similar, just I was left-handed, he was right-handed.”
NWCC assistant coach Bill Selby saw Fowler’s potential his senior year at Arlington High School.
“It’s rare that you find the velocity and size in a lefty, as well as athleticism and those guys are few and far between,” Selby stressed. “They’re a hot commodity.”
Fowler stands at 6'5" and throws up to a 95 mph fastball. While he didn't get a full season, he had a 1.89 ERA over 19 IP.
“The sky was the limit this year, we just ran out of time," Selby added.
But Selby saw the maturity in Fowler’s game. Last year, he was drafted in the 27th round by the New York Mets, “But I really think he was a top 10 round pick last year,” Selby said. “Could’ve been.”
The extra year training at NWCC proved to be beneficial.
“I found it difficult to hold on to my body stamina just during a game and staying together, staying in shape, and just piecing everything together," Fowler said.
Even though the MLB draft was shortened to five rounds and 160 picks, Fowler remains confident.
“I’ll be pitching in a professional stadium somewhere. Major league stadium somewhere,” he said when asked where he sees himself in two years.
Fowler also signed to play Division 1 baseball at Oklahoma.
