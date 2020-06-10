Police investigating after man found shot to death in vehicle, 2 others injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have one man detained in connection with a deadly shooting in southeast Memphis.
Officers responded to the shooting in the 6000 block of Whisper Valley Drive, off Hickory Hill Road, on Wednesday evening.
At the scene they found one man dead inside of a Dodge Charger. Police say a juvenile victim was grazed and taken to St. Francis in non-critical condition. A third victim was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.
Police say there is also a scene at Kirby Parkway and E. Raines Road that is connected to this incident.
This is an ongoing homicide investigation.
