Police search for suspect after triple shooting in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are searching for a suspect after a triple shooting late Tuesday night.
Police were called to the 6200 block of Knight Arnold near Ridgeway Road around 11:20 Tuesday night.
When police arrived they found two men shot on the scene, both were taken to Regional One. One person was in critical condition, the other was in non-critical condition, according to MPD.
MPD said a third victim arrived at St. Francis by private vehicle in non-critical condition.
No suspect information is available at this time. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
