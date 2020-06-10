Protesters gather in Nashville over Nathan Bedford Forrest bust at state capitol building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Protesters gathered in Nashville Wednesday afternoon after a failed effort to remove the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust from the Tennessee state capitol building.
A House committee voted 11 to 5 Tuesday to keep the bust of the Confederate Army general who was also a former leader of the Ku Klux Klan.
While discussing the resolution, WSMV reports Rep. Jerry Sexton, R-District 35, argued against removing the bust.
“It was not against the law to own slaves back then,” said Sexton. “Who knows, maybe some of us will be slaves one of these days. Laws change.”
A separate House bill to end the observance of the annual Nathan Bedford Forrest Day narrowly made it out of committee the same day.
A protest called “I Will Breathe Phase 2” at Nashville’s Legislative Plaza started at 3.
