Stax Museum reopening to the public

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The heart of Soulsville is reopening to the public. The Stax Museum of American Soul announced they plan to reopen June 18.
The museum has been closed since March 18 because of safety concerns during the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to a news release, the museum will be open June 18 through June 27, Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Starting July 1, the museum will return to regular hours, Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Stax will get a professional cleaning company to sanitize the museum each morning and again midday along with cleanings at other intervals as necessary.
Staff members and will wear masks and/or other protective gear. All museum guests over the age of four will also be required to wear masks.
Guests have been asked to stay safe and at home if they exhibit any flu-like symptoms.
Acrylic sneeze guards have been installed at the point of entry. Commonly used items in the museum, such as headphones, have been removed.
Sanitizing stations will also be placed throughout the museum.
Admissions and merchandise sales will also be cashless for now.
