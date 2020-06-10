Sunshine returns along with a dry stretch of weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A passing shower or storm will end before sunrise. Expect sun with some passing clouds today. It will be windy at times with gusts up to 25 mph. Highs will top out around 80.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant. Lows will drop into the low 60s. Winds will be northwest at 5 mph.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low to mid 60s.
FRIDAY: More sunshine with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
WEEKEND: Both days look dry and mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Look for a partly cloudy sky Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.