Tigers A.D hears players on Floyd death, outlines plans to heal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The entire University of Memphis Athletic community has been reacting to the racial unrest George Floyd’s death has brought to the forefront.
After Tiger players and coaches shared their feelings, either by joining demonstrations here in the Bluff City or by commenting on social media, U of M Athletic Director Laird Veatch put out a statement acknowledging the, “deep and personal pain our student-athletes are experiencing.”
He said working through these feelings requires the need to actually hear what they’re saying. The first step was to host an open session with the student-athletes over Zoom. Veatch said, “This initial meeting revealed consistent feelings of anger, pain, frustration, confusion and depression. As with millions of others, the impacts of hate-filled violence against African Americans have brought powerful feelings to the surface regarding the enduring culture of racial injustice in our country.”
