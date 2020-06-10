TN Education Commissioner says reopening schools could cost more than $1M per district

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday morning the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) held a hearing on “COVID-19: Returning to School Safely.” Tennessee Education Commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn was one of few to testify.
Dr. Schwinn listed three major challenges that come with reopening schools.
"One, health and safety of our school communities. Two, bridging the digital divide, and three, high quality academics and resources.”
Schwinn went on to say that Tennessee has been a national leader when it comes to testing for COVID-19 and says the department will work to coordinate testing efforts with districts.
“We’ll be able to work closely with Unified Command and our Tennessee National Guard to be able to make that available for staff and students, and then we are also to partner to provide free PPE and thermometers to any school and district who wants them,” said Schwinn.
Lakeland, Bartlett Christian Brothers High School and Millington school districts say they are working with local, state and health experts for a successful reopening.
Schwinn said the department is appreciative of the Cares Act funding to help jump start the next school year.
“The department is devoting significant Cares Act funding to support greater access to technology.”
Millington Municipal Schools says their district is receiving $805,000 in Cares Act money.
Lakeland School System says $373,000 has been allocated for them.
Shelby County Schools says they expect to receive an estimated $48.6 million through the stimulus package. They say that money must be split between SCS and local private schools and to cover other indirect costs.
Schwinn also explained to senators the amount it can cost some larger districts to reopen.
"For districts that are approximately 3,000 to 4,000 students early estimates, which are consistent with other national organizations is that, it would be anywhere from one to $1.75 million for a district for the year,” said Schwinn.
Millington Municipal Schools believe it will cost roughly $500 per student.
Dr. Ted Horrell, Superintendent of the Lakeland School System says he’s not sure what the cost per student would be, but to help with their reopening they’ve released a parent survey to help assess, “preferences and capabilities of parents to support various scenarios, in case they are necessary, to help develop our reopening plan.”
