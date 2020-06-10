First black mayor in DeSoto County leads Town of Walls

WALLS, Miss. (WMC) - History is being made in DeSoto County. The first African American mayor was named in the Town of Walls and his tenure may play a bigger role in not just Walls’ history.
Mayor Keidron Henderson likes to say Walls raised him. He’s not wrong.
He was born and raised in the town of just over 1,200 people in DeSoto County, Mississippi and it took a village. Including his fifth grade teacher Ms. Henry.
“Ms. Henry was in tears and she was trying to speak words of encouragement into me and she looked me in my eyes and said Keidron you are such a bright kid and have so much potential. Do you understand one day you could be the first black president,” Henderson said.
That’s not exactly how the story ended.
But this month Henderson did become the first African American mayor in the Town of Walls. He was getting ready to run for mayor in 2021, but was named mayor when his predecessor stepped down early.
When the moment came for him to assume the role, he didn’t even think about his place in the history books.
“The calls started coming in, saying, ‘did you know, did you know?’ Certainly, in my lifetime, I wasn’t aware of an African American mayor,” Henderson said.
Henderson, his family, and even some county officials started doing some research and they believe Henderson is not only the first African American mayor in Walls, but in all of DeSoto County.
“I wasn’t able to find an African American mayor anywhere since the 1800s,” Henderson said.
Henderson, who has been in the casino business for decades, said he wants to get Walls involved in the growth the county is seeing. He wants to bring in more industry and residential areas.
He also wants to focus on education and recreational activities for kids which is something personal for him even before he met Ms. Henry.
As the country enters a new era of Civil Rights, Henderson said he wants to be a model and resource for all of Walls residents, but his role in this new era is not lost on him.
“I realize it’s inspiring,” Henderson said. “It’s an inspiring story, and where our country is we need something to feel good about. And this is something you can feel good about.”
