Windy along with increasing clouds this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Increasing clouds this afternoon could lead to a stray shower but most will stay dry. Winds will stay gusty through this evening.
TODAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s and winds from the west at 15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the lower 60s and a light northwest wind.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s and northerly winds from 5-10 mph.
THIS WEEK: Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lows again in the mid 60s.
WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s each day and overnight lows in the mid 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy and slightly warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 80s along with lows in the upper 60s.
