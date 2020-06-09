Windy along with increasing clouds this afternoon

June 10, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT - Updated June 10 at 11:37 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Increasing clouds this afternoon could lead to a stray shower but most will stay dry. Winds will stay gusty through this evening.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s and winds from the west at 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the lower 60s and a light northwest wind.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s and northerly winds from 5-10 mph.

THIS WEEK: Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lows again in the mid 60s.

WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s each day and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy and slightly warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 80s along with lows in the upper 60s.

