Best Life: Screen time during quarantine

Dr. Radesky explained “I don’t want families to feel guilty that they’re not meeting some perfect plan of how to use media. It’s very much how your family is.” She says instead of stressing about time limits, think of ways that your family can use screen time for good. Prior research has found that parent engaged screen time like family video chatting with grandma is beneficial for children. Said Dr. Radesky “don’t consider that screen time. That’s learning time. It’s social connection time. It’s using media as a tool to do what your family and your child need right now.”